Indiana's GOP dominated state government wants to tax every expressway user in the state. So does Wisconsin's just so they don't have to tax the wealthy. Tolls would rippled throughout the economy in those states and nationwide. Especially Indiana's tolls since Indiana bills itself as "The crossroad of the Nation".

