Trump dealt Gary into the game, took his chips and went home | Government and Politics | nwitimes.com

"When Trump hosted the pageant here in partnership with the city, Trump didn't put up a dime. We paid for the crews assembling the stage at the Genesis Center. They didn't eat at local eateries.

"We paid for the pageant contestants to go on shopping sprees, not in Gary or Northwest Indiana, but on Chicago's Michigan Avenue, sky boxes at the United Center. We paid for everything, because we had casino taxes."

Rogers said, "I can look at what happened here: He was big on promises, but short on delivery."

Trump Indiana opened campaign offices throughout the state last week. The closest is 138 miles away in Fort Wayne.